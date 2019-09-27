Bulletin Board: Sept. 27, 2019

Astronomy weekend
The state Division of Parks and Tourism and the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will sponsor the annual Astronomy Weekend Friday through Sunday at Blackwater Falls State Park, located in Davis, in Tucker County. Activities include daytime astronomy presentations, nighttime star parties, door prizes, keynote speakers and a chance to tour on your own the Green Bank Radio Observatory. For reservations or more information, call 1-800-CALLWVA or 1-800-225-5982 and ask for Blackwater Falls State Park.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Polls Plateau, near the New River. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3.5 miles and is mostly a flat hike on the New River Plateau through piney woods and meadows with views of old homesteads.
KCPL program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys” program for adults at 6 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. In the sequel to “Postcards from Stanland: Journeys in Central Asia,” historian and journalist David Mould traverses the Indian Ocean, from Madagascar through India and Bangladesh to Indonesia.
Broadband workshop location change
The USDA Rural Development Office, the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the West Virginia Development Office has changed the location of the broadband workshop to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The workshop will now be held in the West Virginia Department of Commerce, State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 3, Room 124. The workshop is designed for civic, business and community leaders working to improve economic opportunities in rural areas. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/usda-ru ral-development-broad band-workshop-tick ets-71559334897.
Drawing class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will offer a Halloween-inspired Light and Shadow drawing class for adults from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings in October at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. Sharon Mullins will be the instructor. The cost is $100. Materials needed include an 11 inch-by-14 inch Strathmore drawing tablet and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils, including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.
