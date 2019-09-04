Bulletin Board: Sept. 4, 2019

Coin club meeting
The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Public Library. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited. Call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Soup, silence and scripture
A soup, silence and scripture event will be held on Friday at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. The luncheon and meditation will be from noon to 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop, “Opening to God,” from 1 to 2 p.m. There is a free will donation. Call 304-345-0926 for information.
Historical society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at their museum, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the C&O Depot. There will be hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the files.
Titanic program
Experience R.M.S. Titanic through this family-friendly performance by Astral Theatre Collective at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Kanawha County Public Library’s main branch, 123 Capitol St. Hear Titanic passengers’ stories, based on their own words and eyewitness accounts and enhanced through the use of authentic historical items and reproductions.
