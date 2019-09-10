Bulletin Board: Sept. 10, 2019

Public broadcasting meetings
The West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Wet Virginia Public Broadcasting headquarters at 600 Capitol St. The Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting Inc. will meet at 12:30 p.m.
Bluefield Coal Show
The Bluefield Coal Show will be held Wednesday through Friday at the Brushfork Armory-Civic Center, off U.S. 52 North, 2915 Old Bramwell Road, two miles north of Bluefield. A job fair and business resource center for exhibitors and attendees will be featured. Parking is limited. Park at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium to ride the free shuttle to the armory. For information, call 304-327-7184 or email info@bluefieldchamber.com.
Kanawha parks meeting
The Finance/Golf Committee of the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin Administrative Office, Coonskin Park. Call 304-341-8000 for information.
Boone diabetes classes
Boone Memorial Hospital will offer Healthy Living with Diabetes classes beginning Monday in the hospital’s private dining room on the first floor, 701 Madison Ave., Madison. Classes are held the third Monday of each month, from 5 to 9 p.m. Instructor is Cassandra M. Brown, RN, BSN. For information, call 304-369-1230 or visit www.bmh.org.
