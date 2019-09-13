Bulletin Board: Sept. 13, 2019

Unity picnic
The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will have its annual Unity Picnic from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Coonskin Park, Columbia Shelter, 243 Henry C. Hoppy Shores Drive. Elected officials will be in attendance. For information, call 304-837-2524 or email kcrepubli canexecutivecomittee@gmail.com.
Photo fund drive
The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department will have its 2019 Photo Fund Drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 at the Clendenin Fire Station. Appointments are not needed. Those donating $20 to the Clendenin VFD receive a complimentary 10x13 portrait. Proceeds will be used to purchase firefighting and rescue equipment.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Kanawha State Forest’s Lindy, Middle Ridge and Polecat trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is approximately 3 miles with a steep ascent and descent.
Healing service
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will be offering an interfaith healing service at 7 p.m. Monday at 1601 Virginia St. E. The service will be led by Pastor Paul Bricker. A love offering will be appreciated. For information, call 304-345-0926.
KCPL book challenge
The Kanawha County Public Library is participating in the national early literacy program, “1000 Books Before Kindergarten.” This initiative challenges parents and caregivers to read books to newborns, infants, and/or toddlers. The goal is for a child to read 1,000 books before starting kindergarten. The “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program launches at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the KCPL Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Log your progress online or step into a branch and record your books on paper. Children will earn prizes. For other events and programs from Kanawha County Public Library, please visit the library’s website at www.kanawhalibrary.org.
