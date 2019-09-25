Bulletin Board: Sept. 25, 2019

KVVP activity
Kanawha Valley Village People will attend the free Dickinson Salt Works Annual Salt Festival on Saturday. The festival is a day-long compilation of parades, displays and historical lectures. Meet for beverages and salty snacks as well as some healthy fare at the home of James Thibeault from 5 to 7 p.m. at 109 George’s Drive, behind the Malden Elementary School. For reservations, contact James at jfthibeaultwv@gmail.com. For more information on KVVP, contact them at 304-767-5774; email: kvvillage people@gmail.com; write to P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit the website at www.kvvp.org.
Quilt documentation
Owners of quilts made before 1970 can document their quilts for future generations at the 3rd annual BB&T Malden Salt Fest to be held Saturday at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, Malden. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project is sponsored by West Virginia Quilters Inc., in collaboration with the West Virginia State Archives. The quilt documentation process is free, but quilt owners need to set up an appointment between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. To make an appointment, contact Ashton Pence by email at ashton@jqdsalt.com or call 304-925-7918. Information about the BB&T Malden Salt Fest can be found at www.jqdsalt.com/salt-fest.
KCPL family storytime
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Family Storytime: Camping Day! program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Enjoy a storytime and some indoor camping. Prepare for campfire songs, books and s’mores. Make a camping craft to finish off the program.
Archives and history
West Virginia Archives and History will present a free symposium titled “West Virginia and the Civil War” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, state Capitol Complex. The program will feature Civil War historians and speakers: Richard L. Armstrong, 10 to 11 a.m., “The Battle of Lewisburg”; Hunter Lesser, 11 a.m. to noon, “The Crooked Road to Freedom: Strange Tales of Slavery and Emancipation”; Dr. Katharine Antolini, 1 to 2 p.m., “Herstory of the Civil War”; and Terry Lowry, 2 to 3 p.m., “Hold the Kanawha at All Costs: Military Operations in the Kanawha Valley, 1861-1865.” For more information contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230 or visit www.wvculture.org/history/workshops/civilwar 09282019promo.html.
Performing Arts Clinic
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is offering a Performing Arts Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Baptist Church, in Charleston. The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will attend three classes, specifically, music (ACC), theater (Children’s Theatre of Charleston), and dance (River City Youth Ballet). The cost of the clinic is $25; however, financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register, call 304-343-1111, email accin fo@wvacc.org, or visit our website at www.wvacc.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.