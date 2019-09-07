Bulletin Board: Sept. 7, 2019

Putnam gardening series
Putnam County Summer Gardening series continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Putnam County Library, with “Landscaping with Perennials” by Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardner. For information, call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Beech Fork Dam Boy Scout Loop. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The 3.1 mile hike follows lake before climbing into wooded area. It is mostly uphill with one short steep ascent with steps cut into the hillside. There is an easy section along the ridge and then return downhill on gravel road.
International society meeting
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational International Society will hold its first meeting of the year at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Elizabeth Street. The speaker is the society’s new state president, Glenda Wait. Invite a prospective new member to attend.
Remembering 9/11 program
The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 of Winfield will be “Remembering 9/11” at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the front steps at the Putnam County Courthouse. The short program will feature retired E-9 Chief Master Sergeant David Boyles speaking along with the Post 187 Honor Guard doing a rifle salute with Taps.
