Bulletin Board: Sept. 5, 2019

WV Walkers event
The WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will walk their very first “First Saturday” walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday beginning in front of the State Capitol on the riverside. Walk Kanawha Boulevard for a round-trip walk of either two or three miles (walkers’ choice). No sign-up or membership is required. For more information on the WV Walkers, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
NSDAR meeting
The Anne Bailey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Ryan’s on RHL Boulevard in Charleston. Helen Hall and Allison Kessinger will provide the program, a skit “Tea for Two.”
Arts & Crafts ‘Around the Mound’
The 41st Annual The Mound Festival Arts and Crafts “Around the Mound” will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday around the Mound on U.S. 60 in South Charleston. The event will be held rain or shine. For information, call Margie Spence at 304-389-7335.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the John V. Ray Room of the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
