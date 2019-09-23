Bulletin Board: Sept. 23, 2019

Historic preservation grants
Applications are now being accepted for Fiscal Year 2020 historic preservation survey and planning grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Approximately $90,000 will be awarded from funding appropriated by the United States Congress for preservation efforts through the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund. Grant funds are awarded on a matching basis. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked Oct. 31. A complete grant package, including program descriptions describing funding priorities and selection criteria, is available by contacting Pamela Brooks, SHPO grants coordinator, at 304-558-0240, ext. 720, or by writing the SHPO, WV Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300 or on the website at wvculture.org/shpo/Grant Manual/Surveyplanning.html.
Toastmaster Club
The Toastmasters Club of South Charleston helps members improve their communication skills and meets on the first and third Thursday of every month. The meetings start promptly at noon and last one hour. For more information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the website at toastmasters.org or on Facebook at Toastmasters of South Charleston.
Future 4-H’er Baby Contest
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, will be showering the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 6, 2019, with gifts. This will mark the 28th year of recognizing a “Future 4-H’er.” To be eligible, the “October baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing emma.browning @mail.wvu.edu today.
