Bulletin Board: Sept. 12, 2019

Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday at the District’s business office.
Kanawha cleanup
The Kanawha County Commission will host the first of three Fall Clean-Ups from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday on Call Road, off the Tuppers Creek Exit of Interstate 77, near the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department. Items accepted include tires, appliances and electronics. Items not accepted are gas and propane tanks, paint, chemicals, motor oil and other hazardous materials, such as meth-making materials. For more information, call the Kanawha County Planning and Community Development Office at 304-357-0570.
DAR meeting
The Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday at at Edgewood Country Club for their annual Constitution Week Luncheon. Joe Geiger, director of WV Archives and History, will be luncheon speaker. Hostess will be Connie Bowling. Members are reminded that a collection will be taken for the NSDAR American Indian Scholarship Fund and to bring cards of appreciation for veteran who will be going on the Honor Flight to D.C. in October. KVDAR will have Constitution Week displays at the WV State Capitol Rotunda and the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse in Charleston with free Constitution booklets and other patriotic literature for the public.
KVC household items drive
The Kanawha Valley Collective, a collaborative network dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Kanawha, Clay, Boone and Putnam counties, is collecting household items for local area homeless individuals and families as part of the United Way’s Day of Caring event taking place Sept 18. Donated bathroom, bedroom and kitchen items will be assembled into welcome baskets by volunteers then go to KVC agency partners to be distributed to newly housed, formerly homeless individuals and families. The KVC’s Household Items Drive will run through Sept. 18. Drop off new items at the first floor of the United Way building at 1 United Way Square in Charleston between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. For more information, visit www.kanawhavalleycollective.org.
