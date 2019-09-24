Bulletin Board: Sept. 24, 2019

Charleston Rose Society meeting
The Charleston Rose Society’s September meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E. Donna Smoot will be presenting a program on shrub roses. Guests are always welcome.
Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hardings Restaurant off Interstate 79, Exit 1 (Mink Shoals). With an open date on the football schedule, much attention will be given the team’s 3-1 start and Oct. 5 home game with Texas.
Healing Diet meeting
Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E Street in South Charleston will have a Healing Diet meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. For information, contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
Youth council application extended
The application deadline for the Charleston Youth Council has been extended to Friday. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the establishment of the Charleston Youth Council during the Sept. 3 City Council Meeting. The initiative will engage teens in the Capital City and provide them a voice in developing public policy and community development initiatives. Charleston youth, ages 14-18, are encouraged (with parental or guardian consent) to apply at charlestonwv.gov/youthcouncil.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Ford Mullins Post 94 of the American Legion will sponsor a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the post, located at 118 11th Ave., South Charleston. The spaghetti dinner includes drinks and dessert. Carry-out will be available.
Ham radio technician class
A free Radio (Ham) Technician Class License Cram Course will be presented by the Charleston Area VE Group on at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 601 Brooks St. All ages are welcome. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. All class license exams will be given at 12:30 p.m. and sign in begins at 12:15 p.m. Persons wishing to test for license upgrade should bring a copy of the FCC. Bring photo ID. The cost for all examinations is $15. To sign up, contact Terry Sanner at 304-744-8065 or David Poe at 304-965-3838.
