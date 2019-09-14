Bulletin Board: Sept. 14, 2019

Medicare educational forum
Kanawha County community members will come together for an educational forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. Learn more about Medicare for All — a proposed single-payer healthcare system that would cover everyone in the United States. Rise Up WV, Kanawha Valley DSA and WV Citizen Action Education Fund, will come together with healthcare experts to answer the question, “What the heck is Medicare for All?” Childcare will be available.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for dinner at Red Lobster off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will present the program.
Mount Vernon Cemetery Association meeting
Mount Vernon Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane. Anyone wishing to make a contribution for mowing and upkeep of the cemetery may send a check payable to Mount Vernon Cemetery Association, c/o Joanne Smith, Secretary/Treasurer, 5422 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. Guest speaker will be The Honorable John Perdue, WV State Treasurer. For information, call Karen Coria, Chairperson at 304-727-1509.
KVVP dinner
Kanawha Valley Village People will meet for a Flash Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kobe Asian Fusion, 5711 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in the Kanawha City Kroger Plaza. Bring friends and hear what the KVVP has planned in the fall. Reservations are required. For reservations, contact Sandra Mitchell at sandmitch4@aol.com. For more information on KVVP, contact them at 304-767-5774; email: kvvillagepeople@gmail.com; write to them at P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit the website at www.kvvp.org.