Bulletin Board: Sept. 17, 2019

CCVB board meeting
The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hale Street Center.
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park.
Communities Taking action Conference
West Virginia State University (WVSU) will sponsor a Communities Taking Action Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily on Thursday and Friday in the James C. Wilson University Union. The conference will offer a series of training sessions and presentations for students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community focusing on topics such as the early recognition of mental health issues, suicide risk detection and prevention, the impact and protective factors of childhood trauma, assessing domestic violence situations and developing resiliency. Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) will be awarded for select sessions. The event is free, however, registration is required. To register or more information, visit www.wvstateu.edu/communitiestakingaction.
Majestic Mountains Needle Art meetings
Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand stitched items, is encouraged to attend Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meetings at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Blessed Sacrament Church, 304 E St., South Charleston. The next meeting is this Thursday. Beginners are welcome. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.COM, or call 304-727-0074 for more information.
Legal Aid of W.Va. board of directors meeting
Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV) will hold its quarterly Board of Directors meeting at noon on Friday at the Legal Aid of WV office in Charleston, located at 922 Quarrier St., 5th floor. Local community members are welcome to attend to learn more about the services LAWV provides.
Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority meeting
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will have their regular meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building at 1525 Washington St. West.
