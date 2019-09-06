Bulletin Board: Sept. 6, 2019

MMS annual meeting
Mountaineer Montessori School will present “Epic Education,” its annual meeting and report to the community, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the University of Charleston Appalachian Room. MMS faculty and board members will update attendees on the school’s programmatic, facilities and operational plans for the year ahead, share progress from the past 12 months, discuss the “MMS@50” strategic plan, introduce new and returning staff and elect new board members. The annual gathering is open to MMS families, alumni, education leaders and community friends. For more information, call 304-342-7870.
Beta Sigma Phi meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Luanna Jones. Members will attend the Mound Festival at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Bunko will be played at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Kanawha County Republican Women’s ClubThe Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be House of Delegates member Jim Butler from Mason County, who represents the 14th District. A buffet luncheon will be available and parking is free. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
Thomas Merton Society meeting
The Charleston Chapter of the Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. For information, call 304-345-0926.
