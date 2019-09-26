Bulletin Board: Sept. 26, 2019

Kanawha City Community Association meeting
The annual Kanawha City Community Association community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sam Bowling Conference Room at City National Bank, 3601 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith will be in attendance.
MMMS pop-up shop
Mountaineer Montessori Middle School students will host a pop-up shop featuring seasonal foods and homemade items from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the school’s main campus, 308 20th Street. A variety of products developed by students will be among items that will be for sale at the “Montessori Marketplace.” Proceeds support the middle school entrepreneurship program. For more information, call 304-342-7870.
Fall herb conference
The West Virginia Herb Association will have its annual Fall Herb Conference Saturday at the Jackson’s Mill Conference Center, near Weston. This year’s theme is “Gifts of the Forest,” with keynote speaker Ed Daniels, who will demonstrate how to plant, grow and harvest ginseng. Twelve class/workshop options are offered, with three choices at every hour. To learn more about the West Virginia Fall Herb Conference, visit wvherbassocia tion.org or the Facebook page — WV Herb Association.
Broadband workshop
The USDA Rural Development Office, the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the West Virginia Development Office will hold a broadband workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Bernard Wehrle Sr. Scout Leadership Service Center, 2829 Kanawha Blvd. E. The workshop is designed for civic, business and community leaders working to improve economic opportunities in rural areas. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/usda-rural-de velopment-broadband-work shop-tickets-71559334897.
Teacher Envirothon competition training
Teachers who are interested in advising a team for the 2020 West Virginia Envirothon competition can attend training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Holly-Gray Park in Sutton, Braxton County. The 2020 state competition will be held in April at Canaan Valley Resort State Park, in Tucker County. Interested teachers should send reservations by Thursday to Heather Duncan at 681-247-3013 or hishman@epcd.us. For information, visit the Envirothon website at www.wvca.us/envirothon.
