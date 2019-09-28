Bulletin Board: Sept. 28, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Barboursville City Park’s River Trail, Part 2. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is an easy, rolling 4-mile-hike along a river.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. The event is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.
Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St. A presentation on creation vs. evolution issues will be given. For information, email kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us
Mine Wars lecture
WVU Tech’s annual free Rice Lecture will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in WVU Tech’s Carter Hall Auditorium, Beckley. Associate Chatham University professor Lou Martin will present “Guards or Thugs, Miner or Anarchists: Historical Interpretations of the West Virginia Mine Wars.” Martin is author of “Smokestacks in the Hills: Rural-Industrial Workers in West Virginia” and co-editor of “Culture, Class and Politics in Modern Appalachia.”
Bluestone Dam meeting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding open office hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Resident Engineer Construction Office for anyone to ask questions of key representatives from the Bluestone Dam Safety Assurance team. The office is located directly south of Bluestone Dam off W.Va. 20 in a fenced lot. There will not be any formal presentations.
Homeschool choir
Homeschooled students interested in the Appalachian Children’s Chorus (ACC), are invited to try an 8-week Homeschool Choir, which will be offered in both the fall and spring. The Homeschool Choir is open to students from third through the eighth grade and will begin this Thursday. Rehearsals will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church. The cost is $50 per child for all eight weeks, however, financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org, or visit www.wvacc.org/upcoming-events.
