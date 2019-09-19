Bulletin Board: Sept. 19, 2019

KCPL teen program
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Teens: Area 51 Invasion Party” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol Street. Celebrate the “storming” of Area 51 in style. Discover extraterrestrial fun at the library with friends.
PARK(ing) Day
The City of Charleston will host the second annual PARK(ing) Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. A special preview will take place during ArtWalk, which is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The event encourages artists, designers and urbanists to rethink how we use public spaces. The metered parking spaces on Hale Street, between Virginia and Quarrier street, will become spaces for creative experimentation. Spaces will be filled with music, art, interactive activities and a miniature greenspace. A food truck and outdoor seating will also be available for those that would like to spend their lunch taking part in PARK(ing) Day.
Black Lung filing assistance offered
The Black Lung Center at Boone Memorial Hospital will offer free help in filing Black Lung claims from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, in Summersville. Bring necessary documentation. For information, call 304-369-8825 or visit bmh.org.
Glow Run for Recovery
The Glow Run for Recovery FREE 5k Run/Walk will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday along the Kanawha River, from Magic Island to Drug Emporium and back. Registration is from 5 to 6 p.m., with speakers/stories from 6 to 7 p.m. A dance party will follow the run from 8 to 9 p.m. To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6F7933R.
WeCAN climb hike and 5K trail run
The Children’s Advocacy Center at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital will host its 6th annual weCANclimb Hike and 5k Trail Run beginning 9 a.m. Saturday at Kanawha State Forest, Shelter 8. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will be used to provide services to help abused children in the Kanawha Valley. For more information, visit camcfoundation.org/wecanclimb (give.camcfoundation.org) or call Maureen Runyon at 304-388-2391.
Trail club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will offer a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Johnson Hollow, Middle Ridge and a new trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at Johnson Hollow. The hike is approximately 4 miles with a long climb up Johnson Hollow Trail and then rolling hills.
