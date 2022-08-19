Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jackson Hospital, WVU break ground on new wing

Officials from WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital (JGH) and the West Virginia University Health System broke ground Friday on a new two-story hospital wing.

Tags

Recommended for you