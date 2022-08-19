Officials from WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital (JGH) and the West Virginia University Health System broke ground Friday on a new two-story hospital wing.
The new emergency room with 14 private rooms, including two triage rooms, two trauma rooms, a decontamination room, and a mental health room, will be on the first floor. The first floor will also include the new surgical department with 12 pre-/post-anesthesia bays, two large operating suites, and two procedure rooms.
The second floor will be the inpatient/swing-bed floor with 18 private rooms, a three-chair infusion area, and a rehabilitation room. Four of the inpatient rooms can be converted to critical care rooms.
The $30 million project will be funded through a combination of cash reserves and bond financing. Construction will take 16-20 months but will be dependent on materials/labor.
Sheetz expands tuition discounts
Western Governors University and Sheetz are teaming up to empower employees with sustainable careers by expanding Sheetz’s Tuition Discount Program. The program will provide workers with educational pathways to further long-term career readiness.
Sheetz has more than doubled its annual tuition reimbursement for employees. It now offers $5,250 per year, per employee. This investment comes as 3 in 4 Americans agree that acquiring new skills leads to more job opportunities. Sheetz’s enhanced tuition rate aligns with WGU’s mission to remain an affordable, high-quality online higher education program.
More than 80% of WGU’s student population works full- or part-time while earning a degree, and 35% of graduates are first-generation college students.
Flaherty Sensabaugh attorneys honored
Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso announced that attorney Emily L. Lilly has joined its health care practice group.
Emily brings nearly 15 years of legal experience to Flaherty. In addition to serving healthcare clients, Emily has represented many state agencies, government entities, businesses, and individuals in various types of legal matters, including civil rights, contract disputes, products liability, negligence, wrongful death, premises liability, toxic tort, mass litigation, and insurance law.