Summit welcomes new VP officer
Summit Community Bank and its Trust and Wealth Management division have hired John Jividen as a new vice president in the Charleston region.
“We’re very excited to add John to our team,” said Julie Johnson, executive vice president of Summit’s Trust and Wealth Management division. “His many years of financial planning experience have allowed us another seasoned industry professional to provide premier Trust and Wealth Management services to our clients.”
Jividen, a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, graduated from University of Charleston with an MBA and has worked as a trust and wealth management professional for almost 30 years, including tenure at BB&T/ Truist. He is a Cannon Trust School Graduate and a West Virginia School of Banking graduate. He has served as a board member on Rotary and is a longtime member of the Charleston Estate Planning Council. He has also volunteered with United Way and other community programs.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 44 banking locations.
WVU Hospitals wins pharmacy excellence award
The American Society of Health System Pharmacists Foundation has selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award.
The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training of residents and consistent provision of an exceptionally positive and rewarding training experience. After reviewing more than 3,100 award applications, the ASHP Foundation deemed the WVUH program as one of the country’s most “innovative and impactful” pharmacy residency programs.
Jay Martello, Pharm.D., B.C.P.S., associate professor of clinical pharmacy at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, is the program director. Daniel P. O’Neil, Pharm.D., M.S., is the director of pharmacy at WVU Hospitals.
“The success of the program is a credit to the residents and their passion for helping those in need,” O’Neil said. “Preceptors in this program routinely practice in underserved areas to eliminate rural health disparities. In addition, residents produce and publish innovative research, which has led to meaningful changes at WVU Hospitals.”
West Virginia internet overpriced, site says
Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi) shows West Virginia’s internet among the most overpriced in the country, further deepening the digital divide. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability.
The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
West Virginia is one of the worst-performing states, ranking fifth from the bottom in the U.S by internet value with an index value of 0.38.
West Virginia ranks 14 places lower than neighboring Virginia with an index value that’s 23% lower.
The South has the most overpriced internet in the country.
Crown Equipment opens new sales location
Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, says it will open a company-owned sales and service location in Charleston.
The new facility will be located at 927 Barlow Drive, Building 7. It can be reached at 304-400-6598.
The new Crown Lift Trucks facility ensures material handling companies have access to the equipment and services needed to keep products moving and supply chains operational. Crown offers electric and internal combustion forklifts, dock and door equipment and services, rental and remanufactured equipment, service and parts.