MILTON — An outpouring of grief for a Cabell Midland High School student who died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near Milton on Thursday afternoon continued Friday through the school day and as his football teammates took to the field that evening.
Milton Police said Caige Rider, 17, of Huntington, who was a senior at the school, was the victim. Rider was a member of the football team who wore No. 35.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said support staff was available for students and staff during the day Friday at the high school.
“Our thoughts are with the family and the student’s family as well during this very difficult time,” Flowers said in a phone call that went out about the incident just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
A pep rally that had been planned for Friday was canceled, Flowers said, but the football game planned at Cabell Midland went on as scheduled.
“District and school leaders feel it is important to continue with tonight’s game so that the students, staff, players and the Cabell Midland community are provided with an opportunity to gather together to show care and support for one another following this shared loss,” he said in an email Friday.
Rider’s helmet was on display before Cabell Midland’s game, and his teammates wore “35” decals on their helmets.
Those in attendance observed a 35-second moment of silence before kickoff, and the Knights team brought Rider’s jersey out to the field as they stood on the 35-yard line.
“It’s hard. Keep us in your prayers,” Cabell Midland football coach Luke Salmons said.
The outpouring of support extended beyond Cabell Midland. At Hurricane High School, the Redskins took up a collection at the gate for its game with Huntington High on Friday to help offset funeral costs for Rider’s family.
In addition, the “split the pot” raffle of $2,227 was given to his family instead of the person with the winning ticket, and there was a moment of silence held in his honor before the national anthem.
Huntington football players wore a red “M” decal on their helmets Friday.
Football players from Riverside, which was the visiting team at Cabell Midland Friday night, carried a No. 35 Warriors jersey onto the field for the coin toss.
Several high schools — including Huntington, Hurricane, Spring Valley and Buffalo — also expressed condolences to the Cabell Midland family on social media.
“Students and staff have leaned on one another throughout the day as they begin to process the loss of a member of their family,” Flowers said in an email Friday.
Micah Sanns, a senior at Cabell Midland, said Rider was his closest friend.
“A great friend, always there for me if I needed help, a shoulder to cry on or even just a hug,” Sanns said. “This still doesn’t feel real or even possible.”
Kaylyn Toler, a sophomore, said she was devastated by Rider’s death.
“I miss him so much,” Toler said.
On Thursday evening, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Rider had been in an altercation at school and was being picked up by a parent before school let out for the day. Zerkle said Rider originally got in his parent’s vehicle, but then got out and ran across school grounds to the interstate.
Zerkle said Rider then jumped a guardrail and ran onto the interstate, where he was struck by a Jeep.
“It’s a tragedy,” Zerkle said.
The eastbound lanes of traffic along I-64 were closed and traffic was backed up for miles following the incident, which Flowers said delayed some school buses taking students home.
Milton police said the interstate was closed about four hours Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.