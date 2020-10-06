The Cabin Creek Health Systems will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing with flu shots from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the organizations administration building located at 104 Alex Lane on the eastern end of Kanawha City, across the street from the Holiday Inn Express. Individuals should turn down the alley between the Bob Evans and the BP Gas Station.
For those with insurance, bring health insurance cards. Insurance will be billed for the COVID testing and/or the flu shot. There will be no out of pocket cost to individuals. Those who don’t have insurance, can still receive the COVID test and/or flu shot at no cost.
For more information about the screening, visit the Facebook page @cabincreekhealth. Those who are not able to attend the drive-thru screening event on Wednesday can visit all Cabin Creek Health Systems sites, which offer daily screening for COVID-19.