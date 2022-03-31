A Calhoun County native said Thursday she wants to locate a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Mountain State, but acknowledged plans are still in the works.
Crystal Mersh made a morning announcement at a Greenbrier women’s business summit, then conducted a round of media interviews. During an interview with the Gazette-Mail, she pointed to a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, one that included executive stints at Novartis, Sanofi and Actavis.
She has also led her own consulting company, Quality Executive Partners, for the last 10 years. That company generated nearly $100 million in revenue last year, she said.
West Virginia University, meanwhile, announced Thursday the school had assumed ownership of the former Mylan plant from Viatris, for $1. The transfer follows an agreement with Viatris to find a buyer for the plant. Viatris is a merger of Mylan and Upjohn, a former division of Pfizer.
“Our goal has always been to identify a responsible new steward for this unique site that would secure the best possible future for the facility, our impacted employees and the Morgantown community,” Viatris Executive Chairman Robert Coury said.
Mylan pulled up stakes in Morgantown July of last year, leaving behind a plant and a horde of laid-off workers. Would it not make sense for Mersh to simply move in there, with plans to manufacture generic drugs for conditions such as blood pressure, thyroid problems, heart conditions and diabetes?
“We’re still completely open- minded,” Mersh said. “It may be former pharma plants or different types of plants. We don’t have to have a classical manufacturing facility.”
Mersh said she started her career at Mylan, in a laboratory.
“I came up through the ranks,” Mersh said.
Secretary for Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said he has met with Mersh many times.
“Nothing’s happened,” Carmichael said. “Everything’s aspirational at this point. We’re in the very early stages. I want to be helpful to her. At this point West Virginia hasn’t committed a penny but we’re ready, willing and able to help.”
Carmichael said he was anxious to help Mersh find a site. Mersh said she and her team would be doing just that next week. The secretary stressed that the state and Mersh had not signed any memorandums of understanding or non-disclosure agreements.
Mersh touted her previous pharmaceutical successes, most recently with her consulting company, Quality Executive Partners. It maintains a well-developed website, one that highlights the company’s bringing to market a drug for metastatic cancer that disproportionately affects Black women.
She said Quality Executive Partners helped broker a deal that allowed one company to sell its assets and the drug to another company, for $21 billion.
Mersh said she had been spending a lot of time in the state, talking to Carmichael, the Governor’s Office and others.
“Obviously we’ve done a lot of business in other states and know a lot about manufacturing in other areas,” Mersh said. “We really want to do business in West Virginia.”
One reason to manufacture medicine domestically is national security, Mersh said.
“Pharma has left the U.S.,” Mersh said. “More than 95% of medicines for chronic disease come from outside the country. There is a compelling and urgent need.”
Mersh has also led the way in buying the former Calhoun County High School in Grantsville and turning it into a community center.
“The community has rallied so amazingly behind this,” she said. “There are only 7,000 people in Calhoun County. A lot of dilapidated buildings. Some don’t have access to water.”