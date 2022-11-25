Construction is underway on Charleston Area Medical Center's Center for Learning and Research in Kanawha City. It's about a quarter-mile from CAMC’s Cancer Center, squeezed between the 31st Street underpass and a Chesterfield Avenue restaurant.
City of Charleston officials approved the project in late 2020, and construction began in April 2021. Work isn't expected to finish until spring.
The $18 million, 57,000-square-foot hospital project has been slowed by the supply chain crisis, triggered when the pandemic brought shipping to a near halt. The crisis is easing, but its effects endure.
“We’ve been here 18 months or so,” said Mike Stamper of Neighborgall Construction Co., the general contractor for the center. “COVID affected everything.”
The center will provide specialists with training in urology, emergency medicine and cardiology, among other things. It is an imposing structure, with two precast stone stairwells, whose walls jut outward, and three other areas of the building which use the same material. The skin will feature plenty of silver metal.
Attempts to reach CAMC officials were unsuccessful. Stamper said procuring material of all types has been hard.
“It’s hard to recruit physicians to CAMC to get the talent we need in central West Virginia, so we’ve taken the approach we’ll grow our own,” CAMC President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Ramsey said in April 2021.
City planning commission members heard concerns in September 2020 that traffic could be a problem at Chesterfield and the 31st Street underpass.
Project proponents said most of the people coming and going from the building will be medical students on foot from CAMC Memorial. The hospital’s largest campus occupies much real estate in the area, with several ancillary services nearby.
Construction projects in the last 15 years or so have included a cardiac wing and the Cancer Center.
In the late 1990s, CAMC nearly consolidated all three of its hospitals at Memorial. In the short-lived era of managed care – in which providers received set payments – cost containment was expected to be key.
Managed care, however, never became the force in West Virginia it did in other states and is less a topic of national conversation now.