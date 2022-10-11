A weather station at the northern end of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, in Tucker County, recorded the lowest temperature in the nation as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, after sharing cold-spot honors with a Utah site for the same time on Monday.
The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, listed Tuesday morning’s 21-degree reading at the Canaan Valley station, maintained by Virginia Tech, as the lowest in the contiguous United States.
On Monday at 8 a.m., a 15-degree reading at the Canaan Valley station tied the low temperature logged at a Peter Sinks, Utah, station — the site of frequent daily low-temperature events in the Lower 48.
The Canaan Valley site started off Sunday as the nation’s coldest outside of Alaska, with an 8 a.m. reading of 16 degrees, until being bested later in the day by a 15-degree reading at Walden, Colorado.
Both the Virginia Tech station in Canaan Valley and the one at Utah’s Peter Sinks are located at the base of cold sinks — small-scale valleys in mountain terrain that allow cold air to accumulate and linger. Cold sinks can produce temperatures that vary widely from the bases of mountain valleys to their rims.
For instance, when the temperature was 15.4 degrees at the base of Canaan Valley’s north end at 7:30 a.m. Monday, it was 36.1 degrees at the same time at a station on Cabin Mountain on the east rim of the valley, according to the Allegheny Mountains Weather Facebook page and blog.
Robert Leffler, also known as the Fearless Canaan Weatherman, is a retired National Weather Service forecaster who monitors data from remote weather stations in the region and produces localized snow forecasts for ski areas and school systems in the area. He posted notices about Canaan Valley’s recent lowest-in-the-nation temperature readings on the Allegheny Mountains Weather page.
On Tuesday, he said the first snowflakes of the season could fall on Canaan Valley by the middle of next week.
“That’s actually a bit late for Canaan Valley’s first snowfall, which more often falls in the first week of October,” he said.
October snow is not a rarity in Canaan Valley, he said.
In January, the Virginia Tech weather station in Canaan Valley recorded a temperature of minus-31 degrees, which set a low temperature record for the valley but stopped short of besting a state record minus-37-degree reading set 105 years earlier in Lewisburg.