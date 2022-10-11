Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A weather station at the northern end of Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, in Tucker County, recorded the lowest temperature in the nation as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, after sharing cold-spot honors with a Utah site for the same time on Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, listed Tuesday morning’s 21-degree reading at the Canaan Valley station, maintained by Virginia Tech, as the lowest in the contiguous United States.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

