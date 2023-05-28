Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hikers Crossing Stream in CV.jpg

Canaan Valley Resort is hosting multiple different guided hikes in summer and fall 2023.

 Canaan Valley Resort | Courtesy photo

DAVIS -- Canaan Valley Resort will host more than 10 expert- and naturalist-led hikes of one of the region’s most ecologically diverse and scenic areas throughout the summer and fall.

“Given our location in the highest valley in the eastern United States, the incredible scenery, distinctive flora and fauna, and cooler mountain temperatures, Canaan Valley is a mecca for outdoor explorers,” Matt Baker, Canaan Valley Resort general manager, said in a news release.

Recommended for you