DAVIS -- Canaan Valley Resort will host more than 10 expert- and naturalist-led hikes of one of the region’s most ecologically diverse and scenic areas throughout the summer and fall.
“Given our location in the highest valley in the eastern United States, the incredible scenery, distinctive flora and fauna, and cooler mountain temperatures, Canaan Valley is a mecca for outdoor explorers,” Matt Baker, Canaan Valley Resort general manager, said in a news release.
Baker said the hikes cover terrain within Canaan Valley State Park and different portions of Tucker County. The schedule include:
Blackbird Knob Hike, June 3 and Aug. 19 -- The Blackbird Knob trail offers a challenging six-mile hike that rewards hikers with high mountain meadows and spectacular views. The hike includes rough terrain and water crossings and is not recommended for young children.
Moon Rocks Hike, June 24 and Sept. 23 -- The Moon Rock Trail, located beside the Blackwater River near Davis, features massive formations of “moon rock” sandstone bedrock some 480 million years old, as well as wetland areas that give way to areas of hardwoods. Following the four-mile hike, participants will enjoy stops at local breweries.
Mid-Summer Walk Between the Parks, July 8 and Aug. 5 -- The Walk Between the Parks hike is an eight-mile, moderately strenuous hike between Canaan Valley Resort and Blackwater Falls state parks featuring amazing views of the valley.
Geology Rocks Hike, July 20-21 -- Presented by the W.Va. Geological Survey, the Geology Rocks seminar (July 20) and hike (July 21) explores geology, topography and more with a hike along the Blackwater River Trail. The July 20 evening program in the lodge explores the mysteries of rock and its uses throughout history.
Edible Plants Hike, July 22 and Aug. 5 – This free, two-hour hike through the trails, fields and forests of Canaan Valley State Park will introduce participants to techniques for finding wild plants that are safe to eat. Hikers will also learn how to use trees and plants to build fires, create shelter and other survival purposes.
Douglas Falls/Blackwater Canyon Guided Hike, Sept. 9. Passing by abandoned coke ovens, Douglas Falls, the junction of the North Fork of the Blackwater River and the main river, and views of Lindy Point, this 10-mile walk traverses history as well as breathtaking scenery.
Wild Walks Weekend, Oct. 7 -- The guided hike series concludes with the Wild Walks Weekend, a fall favorite featuring an eight-mile walk between Canaan Valley and Blackwater Falls state parks. Other activities include the “Walk-a-Mile” contest and alternative (shorter, interpretive) walks.
Pre-registration is requested for all hikes and can be made by calling 304-866-2215. For additional information or lodging, contact Canaan Valley Resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit thewebsite.
