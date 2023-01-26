Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

canaan5

Located in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies, Canaan Valley, with a summit elevation of 4,280 feet, offers sweeping vistas on its ski slopes and nearly 50 trails.

 Courtesy photo

Canaan Valley Resort will host a ski clinic for women taught by women on Feb. 25 and 26.

Created for women 18 and up who are intermediate skiers interested in taking their skills to the next level, the clinic –- led by Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) certified women trainers –- will help participants improve through on-slope instruction and video analysis. They can also offer advice on proper gear, equipment and training.

Recommended for you