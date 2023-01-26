Created for women 18 and up who are intermediate skiers interested in taking their skills to the next level, the clinic –- led by Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) certified women trainers –- will help participants improve through on-slope instruction and video analysis. They can also offer advice on proper gear, equipment and training.
“We’re seeing an enhanced interest in skiers’ desire to improve their skills,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort. “To meet the growing demand, we offer a menu of individual and group lessons tailored to a skiers’ particular skill level. As part of this, we are hosting the Women’s Ski Clinic and we are now offering more in-depth, individual, private lessons for those interested on a daily basis.”
The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Canaan Valley Resort ski area. Participants will ski with the instructor from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break and video analysis in between. A group social will be offered Saturday evening. On Sunday, participants will ski from 9 a.m. to noon, and work on techniques learned the day before.
Additionally, the resort is now offering “Master the Mountain” private, all-day, individual lessons for intermediate and above skiers interested in improving their on-slope abilities. It’s required to register at least three days in advance.
To register for the clinic and other lessons, contact the resort at 304-866-2223.