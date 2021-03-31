The U.S. Senate will follow the lead of the House and vote to revive the earmark as a bargaining tool, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., predicted Wednesday during an appearance in Charleston.
When spending bills like the $2 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden rolled out Wednesday are up for consideration, the state’s congressional delegation “needs the flexibility to make sure Corridor H is completed and our bridges are repaired to withstand major weather events,” Capito said.
Having a say in which projects within a state or a congressional district should be funded “is something we should be allowed to have,” Capito said, while speaking to reporters following a tour of new construction at Yeager Airport.
Earmarks refer to language inserted into spending bills by lawmakers that direct funds to specific projects that might not merit immediate funding through normal federal award processes.
Much of the $3.3 billion in federal spending channeled to West Virginia during the senatorial career of Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., came as the result of earmarks the senator inserted.
Those who support the practice of earmarking argue that members of Congress are better positioned to know the needs of their constituents than those serving in executive branch agencies. They also regard earmarking as a useful tool for making deals to garner support for more significant legislation.
Detractors point to earmarks being used to fund projects of questionable value, following little or no public notice, or being steered to companies in return for bribes.
Earmarks were banned in the U.S. House of Representatives after Republicans took control of that chamber following the 2010 elections. The Senate, where Democrats made up the majority, soon followed suit.
Democrats began the process of reviving the earmark earlier this year, after winning narrow majorities in both chambers. With a new name — community project funding requests — added layers of transparency and limits on the number and total costs of earmarks available to each member, House Republicans voted earlier this month to allow members to request earmarks.
Capito said she expects Senate Republicans to follow the same path.
“Earmarks are definitely coming back,” she said.
Although “infrastructure is an area where we’ve always had bipartisan cooperation,” Capito said, Biden’s “once in a generation” investment plan poses challenges.
“A lot of our infrastructure is falling apart, and more modernization is needed,” she said. But Biden’s plan includes spending “that’s not for infrastructure.”
Congress needs to decide what portions of the plan to keep and how pay for them, she said.
“It will take everyone working together, but I think we can get there,” the senator said.
Capito saw construction underway at the Marshall University aviation school classroom building and hangar, the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection building, and improvements made to the restaurant, coffee shop/gift store and baggage area at Yeager during her visit to the Charleston airport.
“Yeager didn’t just sit around and wait for the pandemic to end to start building for the future,” she said.