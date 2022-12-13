Thomas Health System will receive $1.2 million in federal funds to renovate a medical office building at Saint Francis Hospital, expanding the system’s ability to provide substance use treatment.
Saint Francis is in downtown Charleston. Thomas is in the city of South Charleston. Both are part of both Thomas Health System, which is now part of WVU United Health, a 24-hospital network that extends into Ohio.
A Tuesday news release said the project will aid efforts of Saint Francis’ already-in-existence Addiction Healing Center.
The money comes from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Kristin Anderson, a spokesperson for Thomas Health System — a member of WVU United Health System — said the building will not be entirely occupied by the addiction treatment addition. She also praised the senators for directing the congressionally directed spending request (known as CDS) to Thomas, with each procuring a certain amount.
“Unfortunately, [substance abuse treatment] continues to be a growing need,” Anderson said. “Behavioral health continues to be a growing need in the Kanawha Valley, the region and the state. This will renovate existing facilities and expand access.”
The rest of the office building will remain inpatient and intensive outpatient services for adults, Anderson said.
Announcement of the substance treatment expansion is Thomas Health System’s second “get” in as many weeks. Last week, Thomas Memorial in South Charleston cut the ribbon on a helicopter landing pad. The pad is designed to bring in non-Level 1 trauma patients from outside the normal service area. Thomas is not a Level 1 trauma center.
Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, spoke at last week’s ribbon cutting, about the need to form a health system network across the state. Wright is also interim-president and CEO of Thomas Health System.
WVU Health has built a network of 21 affiliated hospitals in West Virginia and three in Ohio.
“I applaud Senators Capito and Manchin for their work in securing this funding that will expand access to quality care and improve facilities at the Saint Francis campus, benefiting patients and residents of the Kanawha Valley,” Wright said in the release.