Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Thomas Health System will receive $1.2 million in federal funds to renovate a medical office building at Saint Francis Hospital, expanding the system’s ability to provide substance use treatment.

Saint Francis is in downtown Charleston. Thomas is in the city of South Charleston. Both are part of both Thomas Health System, which is now part of WVU United Health, a 24-hospital network that extends into Ohio.

Greg Stone covers business.

He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you