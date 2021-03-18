Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a press call Thursday as broadband issues continue to be a common goal for improvement nationwide, bringing with it hordes of ideas and proposals, the short-term work now for Congress must be in solving affordability and service quality issues.
The importance of quality broadband infrastructure has been well-known to West Virginians for decades, but the fight for equal access to this utility is now painfully clear throughout the United States, now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden urgency has created optimism from lawmakers, but also brings the usual uncertainty for the state’s residents.
Capito said she shares similar frustration, that while hundreds of millions of federal dollars for broadband infrastructure have been heading out the door, people in communities are still waiting to see it reflected on their monthly bill. Money will be coming to West Virginia cities and counties as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Capito said gives localities the option to take connectivity in their own hands, but with that comes the usual slowness of broadband projects.
“It is getting better, but it’s still woefully short,” Capito said. “And it’s slow — that’s the frustrating part for me, just the glacial speed at which these things move — but they’re big projects, and so we’re doing what we can to try to work with the [local communities] but also to provide the federal resources that they need.”
Affordability for families is in reach with the right approach, Capito said. In a bill she co-sponsored with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., last December, households with children attending school would be eligible for discounted internet service through the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program.
E-Rate provides lowered rates for internet connectivity to eligible schools and libraries, with higher discounts provided to areas with higher levels of poverty. Capito said the pandemic has plainly shown why this bill needs another look.
“I think we need to maximize [our] resources, that’s why in my bill I’m saying let’s look at the E-Rate, which is the lower rate that educational institutions get, and let’s reclassify a house as a classroom,” Capito said. “In my view and in many cases around our state that’s where our students are learning — from their home, in their classroom.”
“And you wonder ‘would that make an impact?’ It would,” she said, “because it goes to the affordability issue.”
In a Congressional committee hearing also Thursday, Capito questioned Jon Wilkins, a partner with Quadra Partners, a telecommunications strategic advisory firm, about how an E-Rate program could help low-income families and underserved communities. Wilkins said it could have a substantial impact on meeting internet service demands in both rural and urban communities.
“If you’re going to build very high-performance broadband, you might need to charge $75, $80 a month, I mean that’s a very reasonable rate for high-speed broadband,” Wilkins said, “and there are many families, including in rural areas, where that actually might be too expensive. And so, a sort of a partial support in the form of E-Rate, that’s sort of done through the school process for students, can be a great demand support.”
Capito, Klobuchar, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., make up the bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus. Capito said also with affordability for all Americans comes quality of service, which the caucus, and the entire Congress, must now be working on to find the way forward together.
“What kind of quality broadband are you getting? Are you getting the minimum [service] of what FCC says? Are they delivering that service?” are questions Capito said members should be asking to households.
“I think if you’ve got somebody home telecommuting, and then you’ve two kids trying to do homework, you’re stressing your service,” Capito said. “Is it enough? Is it broad enough? Is it big enough to carry that? And we’re finding, we’re getting complaints in [our office] that people don’t have enough service to be able to carry the load.”
And for the always-kneecapping issue of FCC service maps, which have been highly criticized for counting an entire census tract as connected if only just one home has “reliable internet service” — a measure defined by the federal government and not communities living with that service — Capito said that must change now to reflect reality.
“The mapping issue is one that we’ve been working on and that’s getting much, much more granular.” Capito said. “Instead of going to census tracts, we’re going to go to individual homes.”
Capito serves as the top Republican on the bipartisan Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has called for a major infrastructure bill this year, which will include talks of heightened broadband spending.
“These are all short-term things that are going to be happening, and I’m excited about it,” she said. “I love this topic because I think it’s so measurable, but I’m going to love to quit talking about deploying broadband because at some point when I quit talking about it that means it’s been achieved, and so I look forward to that day.”