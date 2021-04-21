Wednesday’s Capitol Building Commission meeting was notable for what it lacked: There was no discussion of statuary honoring Confederate General Stonewall Jackson on the Capitol grounds.
It was the first meeting of the commission, which by law shall “approve or reject all plans recommending substantial physical changes inside or outside the state capitol building or surrounding complex” since the Legislature killed a bill that would have made it a crime to remove or relocate Confederate statuary in the state.
It was also the first commission meeting since December, when the commission heard public comments -- seven for and one against -- on removing the Jackson statue from the Capitol grounds, but took no action on the matter.
In March, Department of Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith told the House Government Organization Committee that he believes the commission lacks authority over statuary on the Capitol grounds, since the state law creating the commission does not specifically refer to monuments. As state curator, Reid-Smith serves as chairman of the commission.
Despite his testimony, the commission has regularly voted to approve locating statuary on the Capitol grounds, including most recently a coal miner statue in 2002, a female soldier statue in 2009, and a Gold Star families memorial in 2018.
The legislation would have made it a misdemeanor to remove or relocate Confederate statuary without obtaining a permit from the state Historic Preservation Office.
Called the Monument and Memorial Protection Act, House Bill 2174 died in the House Judiciary Committee after a virtual public hearing drew 19 speakers who opposed the bill and none who supported it.
Advocates of relocating both the Jackson statue on the Capitol grounds and a bust of Jackson in the Capitol rotunda contend they were installed, not by contemporaries of Jackson but by a white supremacist organization at the height of the Jim Crow era and at the start of integration of public schools.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the Capitol Building Commission did approve:
| A complete renovation of Building 4, the six-story office building located across from the Capitol complex on California Avenue.
Joe Filar, architect with the Pittsburgh architectural firm Perfido, Weiskopf, Wagstaff and Goettel, said the project will be a “total gut job,” replacing existing electrical and mechanical systems.
The project will feature a redesigned entrance, restoration of the building lobby and open design office space on the upper floors. It will also include ADA accessibility upgrades.
The building, which has been vacant in recent years, most recently housed Division of Corrections offices.
| Placement of the Capitol Annex cornerstone at a to-be-constructed monument at the northeast corner of the deck around the Culture Center.
Charles Morris, state Division of Culture and History director of museums, said the cornerstone has historic significance since the circa-1905 Capitol Annex building housed the original state archives and state museum.
The downtown Charleston building was torn down in 1967, and the cornerstone moved to the Kanawha County Public Library.
With ongoing renovations of the downtown library, the cornerstone was moved to storage at the Culture Center.
Commissioners approved construction of a concrete pad with a granite base for the cornerstone, as well as signage explaining the history of the Capitol Annex.
| Removal of a tree adjacent to the new Governor’s Drive guardhouse on Greenbrier Street.
The Division of Protective Services requested permission to remove the tree, which obstructs the view north from the guardhouse and hinders video surveillance from that location.