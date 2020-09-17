Capitol Police quickly defused an anti-face mask protest in the East Wing of the state Capitol Thursday.
Alerted that about a dozen people had entered the East Wing public security entrance without wearing face masks, in violation of an executive order requiring masks be worn in the Capitol building, Capitol Police officers confronted the group in the East Wing hallway.
“Fact of the matter is, you’re either putting a mask on, or you’re leaving the building,” Kevin Foreman, director of the Division of Protective Services, told the group, as other officers blocked them from proceeding down the hallway.
Roy Ramey of Lesage, the de facto spokesman for the group, argued that the face mask requirement is unconstitutional, and demanded to speak with Gov. Jim Justice, who was not at the Capitol Thursday.
At one point, Ramey called Foreman “an enemy of the state” for attempting to enforce the mask mandate.
“All I’ve done is ask you to wear this little mask,” Foreman said, holding masks that Capitol Police offered to the protesters.
Afterward, outside the East Wing entrance, Ramey said the group had planned to attend a ceremonial reading of the U.S. Constitution in House chambers, an event organized by Delegate Marshall Wilson, I-Berkeley, who is running as an independent write-in candidate for governor.
“We were told by our delegate beforehand that it would not be enforced,” Ramey said of the face mask requirement.
In fact, none of the roughly two-dozen individuals attending the ceremony in House chambers Thursday appeared to be wearing masks.
Ramey, who has previously run for state Senate and Agriculture Commissioner on a right-wing platform, argued Justice is overstepping his constitutional authority by issuing executive orders during the pandemic state of emergency.
“The governor is the chief administrator of the state. He is not the ruler of the state,” Ramey said.
Earlier this year, Wilson made similar statements in a news conference to announce the filing of a petition in state Supreme Court seeking a writ of mandamus to compel Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The petition, which the court has not acted on to date, states: “It’s quite a leap to interpret the emergency powers act as authorizing a 'closing' of West Virginia in all 55 counties, nor an indefinite 'state of emergency' style government, where the governor rules alone without a Legislature.”
Ramey on Thursday also said he doesn’t believe there is scientific evidence to support claims that universal mask-wearing will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Foreman said the incident Thursday is the first he’s aware of at the Capitol where individuals had to be turned away for refusing to wear face masks.
“I don’t think we’ve had any other issues,” Foreman said, adding other attendees of the Constitution Day ceremony were either already wearing face masks when they entered the Capitol or agreed to put on masks provided by Capitol Police.
“You hate that people came that far to attend the ceremony, and then take a position that keeps them from being let in,” he said.
Nationally, there have been numerous reports of incidents of “anti-maskers” staging protests in retail stores, public buildings and other locations.
Technically, the Capitol remains closed to the public, but members of the public are admitted to the building to conduct state business or for scheduled events.