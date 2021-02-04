After leaving the state Senate in December, capping 20 years in the Legislature, Mitch Carmichael had no plans to stay in the public sector.
But Gov. Jim Justice’s offer to become executive director of the state Development Office was a perfect fit.
“My background is in sales, and I have good relationships with members of the Legislature,” Carmichael said Thursday.
The former Senate president said his previous day job as a business manager for internet firm Citynet gives him experience in what is likely to be a key, bipartisan issue of the 2021 regular session: broadband internet expansion.
“Definitely, the problem everybody recognizes is the need for better broadband in the state,” Carmichael said.
He said that has been particularly apparent during the pandemic, with many West Virginians working or attending school from home.
Carmichael said broadband expansion offers development opportunities for the state with recognition nationally of the benefits of remote working, giving workers the ability to live where they choose, rather than having to live in or near big cities.
“I know the broadband technology, and that’s a big thing,” he added.
In his initial days on the job, Carmichael said, he’s hearing from businesspeople interested in West Virginia because of the pandemic’s impact on larger cities.
“It’s nice to be able to sell the state to people who are interested in the place, instead of going out and trying to generate interest,” he said.
He said Justice’s legislative agenda will include a bill to revise state income tax law to remove obstacles for people who work remotely from West Virginia for employers in other states.
Carmichael began his new job Monday. Justice said Wednesday he’d hoped to keep a lid on the appointment until Feb. 10 so he could announce it during his State of the State address.
That strategy blew up as state employees noticed Carmichael’s name on an internal directory of e-mail addresses.
After 20 years at the Capitol, Carmichael said, it was highly unlikely his appointment could have stayed secret for 10 days.
Carmichael said he realizes critics will say he’s taking the job to boost his state pension. He said he debated whether to take the post because of that.
State public employee pensions are calculated by averaging the employee’s highest three consecutive years of salary over the final 15 years of employment. The state takes 2% of that figure, then multiplies it by years of service.
Former Development Office Executive Director Michael Graney was paid $106,000 annually, according to the state Auditor’s Office. As Senate president, Carmichael was paid about $45,000 a year, according to auditors.
Carmichael served 20 years in the Legislature, the last four as Senate president.
After losing his reelection bid, private-sector job offers came at much higher salaries, he said. But public service has been a lifelong passion.
“I’ve always been interested in public service,” Carmichael said. “This worked out perfectly for me, and I think I can serve the public well here, and I hope the state will be well-served by my work here.”