Catch the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Charleston Dec. 15-18 By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Catch the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Charleston, driven by Hotdogger Chili Cheez Keagz (Keagan Schlosser), Dec 15-18. KraftHeinz | Courtesy photo The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Charleston, St. Albans, Barboursville and Huntington from Dec. 15 through 18. KraftHeinz | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops in Charleston Dec. 15 through 18. You can see the iconic 27-foot-long-vehicle at the following places:Thursday, Dec. 1510 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Marmet Kroger, 10365 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Kanawha City Kroger, 5717 MacCorkle Ave SE, CharlestonFriday, Dec. 1610 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- St. Albans Kroger, 1439 MacCorkle Ave SW, St. Albans2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- South Charleston Kroger, 5 River Walk Mall, South CharlestonSaturday, Dec. 1710 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Barboursville Kroger, 6360 US-60, Barboursville2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Huntington Kroger, 2627 5th Ave, HuntingtonSunday, Dec. 1810 a.m. to 6 p.m., Capitol Market, 800 Smith St, Charleston Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWeinstein retires after nearly 40 years at YWCAIt's official -- Saudi-backed golf tour to hit The Greenbrier resortDEP seeks input from municipalities, counties amid planned expansion of program to remove dilapidated structuresSix TSA-related gifts for the traveler in your lifeComment period for Parsons-to-Davis segment of Corridor H extendedGirls basketball: St. Albans earns 47-42 win over George WashingtonDear Abby: Couple provides stable home for desperate grandchildrenWVU basketball: Matthews’ work ‘in the lab’ showing in WVU returnRecruiting Roundup: Early signing date quickly approaching for college footballPrep basketball roundup: South Charleston boys edge Spring Valley 43-42 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite