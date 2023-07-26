Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bon Bon Confectionery

A parade passes in front of the Bon-Bon Confectionery & Hardware store, in Mount Hope, during its heyday in the 1960s.

 Courtesy photo

The former Bon-Bon Confectionery & Hardware store on Main Street in the Mount Hope Historic District, one of the busiest general stores serving the New River coalfields in the early 1900s and beyond, will be open for public tours during a history-themed open house from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Opened by shoemaker and cobbler Sam Bonifacio and his wife, Mary, in 1920 in the building that formerly housed the offices of the Mount Hope Coal and Coke Company, Bon-Bon Confectionery & Mercantile continued to operate under family ownership into the 21st century.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you