The former Bon-Bon Confectionery & Hardware store on Main Street in the Mount Hope Historic District, one of the busiest general stores serving the New River coalfields in the early 1900s and beyond, will be open for public tours during a history-themed open house from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Opened by shoemaker and cobbler Sam Bonifacio and his wife, Mary, in 1920 in the building that formerly housed the offices of the Mount Hope Coal and Coke Company, Bon-Bon Confectionery & Mercantile continued to operate under family ownership into the 21st century.
The hardware portion of the business was phased out in the late 1960s, but the confectionery, with its soda fountain, booths, jukebox, hot dogs and ice cream, remained a popular hangout for decades to come.
In 2012, the History Channel’s “American Pickers” show included a segment on the Bon-Bon, during which the show’s cast bought several antique soft drink signs. In 2022, four years after the business shuttered, numerous antiques that once filled the building were sold at auction.
“At one time, there were so many customers coming into the store that they would have to lock the doors,” said Dean Bonifacio, a grandson of the store’s original owners, who is scheduled to speak about the property’s history at 1 p.m. during Saturday’s event.
At 2 p.m., West Virginia Explorer Magazine Publisher David Sibray will speak on the benefits of the Mount Hope Historic District and grants and tax credits available to historic property owners in the city. Sibray, also a Foxfire Realty agent, is listing the historic Bon-Bon property.
The National Coal Heritage Area will provide mining history exhibits for the event, and historian Scott Worley will host guided tours of the Mount Hope Historic District by appointment, available by calling 304-575-7390.
