Kanawha Manufacturing buildings
The LIFT Center project will occupy the former Kanawha Manufacturing plant in Charleston’s East End.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Charleston Area Alliance has purchased the East End facility that houses the Kanawha Manufacturing Co. — a step forward in the development of the Charleston Learning, Innovation, Food & Technology Center on the property.

The LIFT Center project received $13 million in federal funds from the Build Back Better Regional Council. It’s one of eight projects to be funded with a $62.8 million federal grant from the council awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, a Southern West Virginia network that aims to “develop North America’s premier climate resilience cluster in what used to be coal country,” according to a news release from the Alliance. The grant was announced last year.

