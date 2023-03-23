The Charleston Area Alliance has purchased the East End facility that houses the Kanawha Manufacturing Co. — a step forward in the development of the Charleston Learning, Innovation, Food & Technology Center on the property.
The LIFT Center project received $13 million in federal funds from the Build Back Better Regional Council. It’s one of eight projects to be funded with a $62.8 million federal grant from the council awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, a Southern West Virginia network that aims to “develop North America’s premier climate resilience cluster in what used to be coal country,” according to a news release from the Alliance. The grant was announced last year.
Besides the Alliance, partners in the coalition include the Coalfield Development Corp., the cities of Charleston and Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Marshall University’s School of Engineering & Computer Science, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and Advantage Valley.
The Alliance purchased the facility for $2 million.
According to its website, the manufacturing company has been “serving the power, coal, and metals industries” since 1902.
The company was founded as Kanawha Mine Car Co. to produce mine cars for the Southern West Virginia coalfields, according to historian Billy Joe Peyton. The company’s name changed to Kanawha Manufacturing in 1915, and it has broadened operations to products for the mining and chemical industries, Peyton said.
The company has negotiated a lease with the Alliance to remain in the facility through the end of the year, Kanawha Manufacturing President Willie Lively said in an email. Lively said the company is working on a path forward in 2024.
Construction on the LIFT Center will not begin until the manufacturing company moves from the property, said Nicole Christian, president and CEO of the Alliance. In the meantime, planning and design of the project, as well as an asbestos assessment of the facility will move forward.
“Before you even start construction, there’s a whole lot of planning and design and we have to follow a lot of steps and procedures that are all requirements, because this is a federal grant,” Christian said. “So, we have to make sure that we follow a lot of the specified procedures.”
The West Virginia-based Thrasher Group will be the engineers and architects as well as the project managers.
The Alliance has received a $2 million loan the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for the purchase of the site, which was not included in the Build Back Better grant.
Plans call for demolishing half of the 110,000- square-foot facility and rehabilitating the other half, Christian said.
“One of the exciting things about this is we’re reusing redeveloping a site, so we’re not taking a whole green space and developing a whole new facility,” Christian said. “We’re reusing, repurposing an existing manufacturing facility.”
Once completed, the LIFT Center will house the Charleston Food Manufacturing Hub, which will feature shared kitchen space and entrepreneur assistance for area food producers, the East Edge Factory, a job development program, Parthian Batteries, Marshall Green Battery Institute and Dickinson Renewables and Edelen Renewables companies.
Christian said that, when the project is completed, the site will be aesthetically pleasing and have a connection to the community that surrounds it.
“It’s going to be an innovation center,” Christian said. “I think that there’s a lot of opportunity and potential that, that’s going to be hard to see until the facility is completed. But certainly, we believe that it’s going to be beneficial to our neighbors in the community over there.”
She said the LIFT Center will build on the Kanawha Manufacturing Company’s foundation in the community. While the LIFT Center won’t be connected to the coal industry, Christian said the project is still about energy and resources, including the area’s greatest resource — people.
“When we think of people as our resources, and especially within the ACT Now region, which is 21 Southern counties, I think about all these great people and the resources and how we can tie them in to all of this new innovation and development,” Christian said. “Workforce development is a big part of this. Entrepreneurship is a big part of this. Retraining. Innovation. And that all takes people. So yes, we are focused on some new climate technologies, especially in areas of energy. But we’re still truly focused on the development of our greatest resource, which is our people.”
