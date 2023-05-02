Under a new, 10-year lease and service agreement between the city of Charleston and the Charleston Dirty Birds, the ball team will pay the city a portion of its sales at the stadium at 601 Morris Street, rather than the $60,000 flat it previously paid each quarter.
The Charleston City Council approved the agreement at its regular meeting Monday.
Under the new agreement, the city will share the revenue made at the ballpark, including $1 of each ticket sale and beer sale, 5% of merchandise sales, 5% of advertising sales and naming rights and a 4% share of the profit made at special events at the ballpark.
The lease will be retroactively effective beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and expire Jan. 1, 2033. The new agreement also reduces the amount of utility payments the city will make from $250,000 to $200,000 per year.
Renegotiating the ballpark lease allows the city to have a longer-term commitment from the ball team, Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said after the meeting.
The previous contract was worked out in the transition between the team losings its affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates, being purchased by Andy Shea, then owner of the Lexington Legends, and joining the Atlantic League. The city announced the new ownership in early 2021.
“We did not know Mr. Shea at that time, so we signed a short-term lease, five years,” Sutton said. “But his commitment to the team over the last two years, plus him selling the Lexington team, moving to Charleston and being all in, in conjunction with our investment with the turf, we needed to get to a longer-term lease.”
The city of Charleston last year put $8.1 million into installing artificial turf on GoMart Ballpark and nine other fields around the city.
Shea said the previous lease between the city and the team was relatively short as far as stadium leases go, but both parties were comfortable with it because they weren’t sure what they were getting into with each other.
“Over the last couple of years, I’ve gotten a heck of a lot more knowledge of what we're looking at, and not to mention, I have absolutely loved it,” Shea said. “I love this community. My family moved here a few months ago. So, we are quite literally invested.”
That started conversations of how to extend the lease and make the city and the team more of a partnership, he said.
The revenue-sharing model also creates an incentive that the ballpark become a year-round facility, Sutton said. The city and the ballpark last week announced a two-day country music festival will be held at the facility In October.
“What we really wanted to do was make it beneficial to the team to put on more events to put on more things that aren't just baseball,” Sutton said. “And with that comes the potential for the city to make more money off of the lease as opposed to just a flat rate fee.”
Sutton said the city believes it can make the same $240,000 or more than it made on the previous contract under the new agreement. The agreement allows either side to renegotiate if the revenue sharing amount falls below $200,000 or exceeds $300,000 annually, he said.
“We would love to be in a scenario where the team comes back to us and says ‘hey, we've made so much money that we'd like to come back and look at these terms,’” he said. “That may take some time, but I think over the next two or three months there’s going to be a fuller picture of how that stadium is going to be used for the full calendar year.”
Shea said he couldn’t say right now what sorts of events are planned for the park besides baseball and the music festival. A combination of bigger events and winter-focused events are planned, he said.
“Between the lease and artificial turf field, it opens up who we are,” Shea said. “That is just very, very real. When it is real grass, you have to be as careful as humanly possible with it during the winter otherwise, you're creating like an eight-month problem. When it's artificial turf year, it's essentially a new business. We've got a lot of things in the pipeline -- some again, some significantly larger than others, some significantly closer to being a reality than others."
Also Monday, city council approved a $650,945 contract with West Virginia-based Specialty Groups to improve the West Side intersection of Virginia and Deleware streets and Central Avenue, commonly referred to as Five Corners.
The project will include new traffic signals and poles, paving for the streets and sidewalks as well as curbs and signage to make the intersection safer, city manager Ben Mishoe told the finance committee.
Goodwin said the Five Corners improvements come after a series of city investments in the surrounding neighborhood, including the city distributing American Rescue Plan funding to West Virginia Health Right for its West Side facility and to Bright Futures Inc., an organization housed at A More Excellent Way Life Center church, and small business grants to businesses in the area.
“If we really wanted to secure more business, we really wanted to truly invest in the West Side, in that historic area, we had to start with better sidewalks and a better thoroughfare through that area," Goodwin said. "Because when you watch folks walk now from pillar to post, it's scary.”
Late last year, city council approved putting $400,000 in budget surplus money toward the Five Corners project. The rest of the project will be funded with American Rescue Plan funds, Goodwin said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive