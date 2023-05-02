Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Under a new, 10-year lease and service agreement between the city of Charleston and the Charleston Dirty Birds, the ball team will pay the city a portion of its sales at the stadium at 601 Morris Street, rather than the $60,000 flat it previously paid each quarter.

The Charleston City Council approved the agreement at its regular meeting Monday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

