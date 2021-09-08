City of Charleston employees who get their COVID-19 vaccines before Oct. 31 will receive a $750 incentive. Charleston City Council unanimously approved the vaccine incentives at its meeting Tuesday.
Originally, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin proposed a $500 vaccine incentive for city workers. Council members approved an amendment by Councilman Pat Jones, to increase the amount to $750.
Mandi Carter, the city’s director of talent and culture, said at last count between 40% and 50% of city workers were vaccinated against COVID-19. She said the number may be different now that the vaccine is widely available at pharmacies.
To be eligible for the incentive, city workers have until 11 a.m. Nov. 2 to submit proof of vaccination to the city's human resources department.
Council members rejected an amendment by Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass and seconded by Councilman Adam Knauff that would have increased the incentive for three city departments — police, fire and refuse — to $1,000 while giving other workers $500 each.
In a news release issued after the vote, Snodgrass said the reason for the increase was that the city’s police, firefighters and refuse workers were not able to change their work patterns or social distance to limit their exposure to the virus.
Council members Knauff, Courtney Persinger, Robert Sheets and Snodgrass voted to increase the incentive for police, fire firefighters and refuse workers. All others except Councilwoman Naomi Bays, who was absent, opposed the amendment.
“It’s like you’re pitting us against the public safety department,” Jones said in speaking against the amendment. “If we don't vote for the police and the fire to get $1,000, it makes us look like we're against the police and fire."
Elected officials do not qualify for the vaccine incentive. Money for the incentives will come from the American Rescue Plan.
Also Tuesday, city council approved a resolution that, as passed, requires the mayor’s administration to file any proposed appointment with the city clerk’s office by noon on the Friday preceding the council meeting when council members will be asked for approval of the appointment.
Council members rejected a section of the resolution that would have also required mayoral appointments that require council approval to include a statement disclosing any “familial relationships” the appointee has to the mayor, any member of council or the mayor’s administration.
At the Aug. 2 city council meeting, Goodwin reappointed Belle Manjong, a Charleston business owner and wife of Goodwin’s chief of staff Matt Sutton, to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center board. She also appointed Michelle Storage, a Charleston attorney and wife of city manager Jonathan Storage, to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau board.
Knauff proposed the rule change at the next council meeting Aug. 16. Knauff has said previously he wanted to propose the rule before the mayor made the appointments.
Snodgrass argued the resolution would increase transparency of city government.
Other members argued against adding requirements to mayoral appointments.
“Appointments are made by a mayor — any mayor, not our current mayor but any mayor — or the governor of the state, at the will pleasure of that elected official...,” Councilman Chad Robinson said. “City council’s job is to confirm those appointments, just like the state Senate does on appointments made by the governor. We are a body to confirm those appointments, not set the additional restrictions or requirements on an elected official."
Council members approved the creation of a business improvement district in the area of Slack Plaza.
Councilwoman Becky Ceperley, who co-sponsored the bill, said business owners in the district have agreed to assess themselves a fee based on the size of their buildings. The fee will go toward projects intended to improve the safety, cleanliness and entertainment in the area.
“I'm hopeful that it will just be something that will spark this kind of thing in other places in Charleston, they'll see how great this is,” Ceperley said. “I mean, this, to me is one of the most exciting things that's been happening around the city. These folks pay their taxes, they do all that stuff. And these [building owners] are going to actually assess themselves in order to help improve that community.”
City council also:
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to submit an application to the Kanawha County Public Safety Program to purchase two pole cameras for $19,900 to be used by the Charleston Police Department for investigation purpose in high crime areas around the city
• Approved a contract with Tempo Construction for $235,023 to construct a new city park at Beatrice Street and Washington Street West.
• Authorized a contract for $30,000 with Pickering Associates to provide engineering services for HVAC renovations at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the North Charleston Community Center.
• Authorized the mayor to purchase 12 police Ford Interceptor vehicles for $398,796 from Stephens Auto Center.