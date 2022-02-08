Charleston City Council on Monday approved the allocation of $250,000 for a new fund aimed at repairing sidewalks.
The initial funding for the Sidewalk Improvement Program Fund came from $7 million surplus in the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget. The sidewalk fund was one of several appropriations from the city's unassigned funds balance that council approved as part of a budget amendment.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told city council’s Finance Committee the idea for the sidewalk fund came out of planning sessions held during her first year in office.
The $250,000 is a “drop in the bucket” when it comes to sidewalk repair, Goodwin said, but it's a place to start.
“It was something that we've been talking about for a while and [we] wanted to at least start this pilot project now,” Goodwin said. “It is without question one of the top five calls we get in the mayor's office — asking about sidewalks... So, it's something that is obviously top of mind for our residents in every ward and every part of the city.”
At an upcoming meeting, city council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee will establish rules on how the fund will be used, according to a news release from the city.
Councilman Joe Jenkins, who chairs the council Finance Committee, said higher than expected tax revenue and CARES Act reimbursement for some things contributed to a bigger than usual surplus.
Council also approved the allocation of $250,000 from unassigned fund to a new “Green Initiatives Fund,” to be used by the city’s Green Team Environment & Recycling Committee.
Councilman Emmett Pepper said the funding could help the Green Team with initiatives designed to help the city reach its goal of energy bench marking, which are part of an ordinance passed in August.
Other allocations from the city’s unassigned fund balance include $550,000 to the replace the city’s revenue tracking system, $300,000 to the city’s tourism fund to help attract large events, $320,000 to the Business Development and Economic Incentive Fund for business investment grants and to support business improvement efforts, $300,000 towards city-wide beautification projects, $610,000 to the facilities maintenance fund and $780,000 towards continued demolitions of dilapidated structures.
Finance director Andy Wood said the city’s original budget for demolition has been exhausted. About $30,000 of the $780,000 will also go toward the demolition of the old fire station number 8 in North Charleston that was determined to be structurally deficient, he said.
The city also will transfer $1.8 million back to its rainy day fund as a part of its budget revision.
Council ultimately rejected an amendment proposed by Councilman Adam Knauff that would have held back the transfer of funding to three accounts: tourism, Green Initiatives Fund and Business Development and Economic Incentive Fund. Knauff argued the mayor’s administration hadn’t adequately explained what the funds were to be used for.
“if we put the money back into the unassigned balance, then these three funds can come back and say how they’re going to spend the money,” Knauff said. “But to give the money upfront without any expectation of how it’s going to be spent, just seed money, once we move that money across we may not see it again.”
Council approval is required for expenditures of $25,000 or more.
Also Monday, council passed a bill increasing fees and closing what Pepper, the bill's lead sponsor, called “loop holes” in its Vacant Structure Registry ordinance. The registry was created in 2014 and strengthened in 2019. It's meant to address the expense and hazards of dilapidated structures in the city, and to incentivize owners to use their properties.
The bill passed Monday increases the fine for owners of buildings left with an opening, doubles a fee for owners of properties left on the registry after one year, and clarifies that even if a property shows signs of “habitual human presence,” when “lawful business operations or residential occupancy” has stopped for at least 60 days, the building will be added to the registry. The bill also limits an exception for renovation to 18 months.
As approved, the bill also stipulates that empty houses within 300 feet of where their owner resides are not required to be put on the registry. Pepper said the exception for houses within 300 feet of their owner's residence is meant to allow guest houses and encourage people who buy neighboring property to renovate.
Council also gave final approval to using free transparency tools and a public website provided by the state auditor’s office for the city’s federal American Rescue Plan funding and the city’s general revenue.