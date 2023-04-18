Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston City Council on Monday signed off on an agreement with the Kanawha County Commission about the division of the two bodies' share of opioid litigation funds.

Under the agreement, the city of Charleston will get the 58.5% and the commission will get 41.5% of the combined city and county’s share of opioid litigation money. The split does not take into account litigation money to be distributed to other municipalities within Kanawha County.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you