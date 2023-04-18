The Charleston City Council on Monday signed off on an agreement with the Kanawha County Commission about the division of the two bodies' share of opioid litigation funds.
Under the agreement, the city of Charleston will get the 58.5% and the commission will get 41.5% of the combined city and county’s share of opioid litigation money. The split does not take into account litigation money to be distributed to other municipalities within Kanawha County.
The Kanawha County Commission previously signed off on the settlement agreement.
The commission and the city each previously signed on to a memorandum of understanding that the money will be divided between the state’s counties and cities and a statewide nonprofit organization called the West Virginia First Foundation.
The foundation, which was established in law during this year’s legislative session, will get 72.5% of the money, while cities and counties will get 24.5%. Three percent will be held in escrow by the state.
The Kanawha County Commission challenged the default amount that the city and county would have gotten under the original formula and the issue was settled in mediation before retired Circuit Judge Christopher Wilkes.
Jesse Forbes, a Charleston attorney who represents the city in opioid litigation, said the default allocation was based on data about in several categories in 2012.
Kanawha County’s challenge was that the numbers were skewed in that they under reported what the county spent and over reported what the city spent, Forbes explained. Forbes said the city defended and disagreed with a number of the assertions during the mediation process.
Forbes said the agreement is in the best interest of the city because it recognizes the risk of arbitration, which would have given the judge the final say with no appeal process.
“We may have ended up in even lower numbers than what this proposed resolution would be, because those initial default allocations were based on some old data and some old categories that ultimately the judge may have decided we would have received less than 58.5%," he told the city council finance committee.
Under the city and county agreement, the two entities also will work together to develop a proposal for a regional project in a joint application to the opioid foundation board, city attorney Kevin Baker told the committee. The project would be agreed upon by council and the commission at a future date, he said.
Forbes said the city will get an estimated $10 million and the Kanawha County Commission will get $7 million over the next 13 years.
Speaking after the council meeting, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the best aspect of the agreement is that the city and county will work on a project together.
“I think being the Capital City, being the largest county in the state, it's paramount that we work together because the effects of opioid use don’t just happen in the city of Charleston, they happen all throughout Kanawha County,” she said. “And so I think what that agreement also says is we're in this together, and we have a good partner in the county and that this agreement says we're going to work together as we submit proposals to the state for West Virginia First Foundation money.”
Goodwin said the city intends to use the money from opioid settlements to fund the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office, which runs the city's overdose response team and outreach to unsheltered people, among other things, as well as other projects.
One council member suggested using part of the money to help families who need assistance with funeral expenses for people who die of overdoses.
Also Monday, council approved a lease agreement with the Kanawha Valley Collective for the Giltinan Center and a ground lease agreement with Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley for the operation of the Veterans Transitional Living Center and Service Center. The facilities are located at 505 and 507 Leon Sullivan Way.
Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center formerly ran the shelter and veteran’s program, but the nonprofit will dissolve after having financial problems, city officials said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive