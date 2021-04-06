The Charleston City Council decided Monday to delay voting on a proposal to criminalize syringe distribution.
Following the 14-12 postponement vote, dozens of people — advocates, residents, health experts and others — streamed out of the room, some shouting at the council as they went. The council next meets April 19.
A state Senate bill to restrict syringe service programs statewide remained locked in House committee Tuesday. The session ends Saturday.
“I think it’s time we take the vote tonight on this serious bill that has been very polarizing to everyone,” Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass said, opposing the delay.
Councilman Ben Adams made the initial motion to postpone.
“I don’t think we have a duty to act just for the sake of acting,” Councilman Will Laird said. “I think it’s more important to get it right.”
Twenty-two people spoke before the vote, 13 in support of harm reduction services.
The proposal would, among other things, require participants in needle exchange programs to present identification and return a needle for each one they receive. Needles would be barcoded so they could be tracked.
Thomas Health CEO and President Dan Lauffer said “controls are needed on harm reduction programs,” but their benefits should not be overlooked amid rising HIV and hepatitis rates.
Four people who live near a West Side needle distribution site voiced concerns about the program. Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, a local nonprofit group, operates the site at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Kanawha Boulevard.
Greg Shavers said he felt “blindsided” when he learned about the program.
“There was no attempt to build trust,” Shavers said. “I think it’s very important to establish credibility whenever you try to start a program that’s going to have strong emotions on each side.”
The Rev. Marlon Collins, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, said he regularly finds syringes at his church and worries about children in the neighborhood.
“I don’t think anyone in this room is against getting people help,” Collins said, “but from my perspective, helping one group shouldn’t hurt another.”
There are no documented cases of people contracting HIV from a discarded needle in a public place, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and dozens of peer-reviewed studies.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, the former state health officer, warned of the danger of disease spread. Syringe service programs could be an integral tool in mitigation, she said.
“Over-focusing on needles is like plucking dead leaves from the trees while the forest burns,” Slemp said. “We cannot do that moving forward.”