The city of Charleston will support West Virginia Health Right in the continuation of its syringe services program.
Charleston City Council on Monday approved a resolution expressing support for the agency’s application to the state’s Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to continue harm reduction at their Washington Street East clinic and at an on-site clinic at Covenant House.
Council passed the resolution with a voice vote. No opposing votes were heard.
Under state law, harm reduction programs must have support from local officials in order to operate. City code requires public input before city council may support those programs.
“I would just like to say that I will always, continually support Health Right,” Councilwoman Keeley Steele said. “They are a gem in our neighborhood and in our city. And in a more general scope, I really do hope that this resolution opens up some more conversation about syringe services and harm reduction in our city.”
Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre said Health Right CEO Angie Settle has "set the bar for harm reduction services in our city.
"She has implemented a great program there and it would be wonderful for others to take heed and notice what she does there," she said.
Also Monday:
Charleston City Council passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of COVID-19 emergency response items for the Charleston Police Department for $39,426. The items will include safety goggles, nitrile gloves, N95 masks, disposable face shields, leather gloves
Passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Brewer and Company for $28,000 to upgrade a fire alarm system at the North Charleston Community Center
Passed a resolution authorizing the demolition of a former fire station at 502 26th St. The demolition will cost about $30,000.
