Charleston Dirty Birds celebrate Pride Night Jun 8, 2023

A man waves the progress pride flag at Pride Night at GoMart Ballpark Thursday.

People parade around the infield of GoMart Ballpark for Pride Night before the start of the Dirty Birds game against Gastonia Thursday.

Miss Rainbow Pride of WV 2023 Trista Storm throws one of the first pitches before the start of the Dirty Birds game against Gastonia Thursday night.

The Charleston Dirty Birds celebrated Pride Night Thursday evening before their game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

People brought various LGBTQ pride flags and were invited to parade around the infield before the game. Miss Rainbow Pride of West Virginia 2023 Trista Storm threw out one of the first pitches.

Rainbow Pride of West Virginia has more pride events planned for June, including the Rainbow Run 5K set for June 17.

For more information visit, rainbowpridewv.org.