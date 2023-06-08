Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Dirty Birds celebrated Pride Night Thursday evening before their game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

People brought various LGBTQ pride flags and were invited to parade around the infield before the game. Miss Rainbow Pride of West Virginia 2023 Trista Storm threw out one of the first pitches.

