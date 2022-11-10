Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A grassroots, progressive political organization with a platform that includes decriminalizing harm reduction efforts and cannabis, among other things, saw some success in Charleston Tuesday night.

Five of the nine candidates running for city council with Charleston Can’t Wait won seats on the 26-member council.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

