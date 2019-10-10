Charleston Fire Chief Sutler retires Friday

Charleston Fire Chief Rob Sutler will retire Friday.
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Sutler's retirement during the Charleston City Council meeting Monday, earning the 28-year department veteran a standing ovation in council chambers.
“Thank you so very much for everything you've done for the City of Charleston and her people,” Goodwin said during the meeting. “We appreciate you and everything that you've done for our community and our families.
Sutler was sworn-in as fire chief on April 17, 2018, under former mayor Danny Jones. He worked as an assistant chief with the department from 2013 until his promotion.
He began working at the Charleston Fire Department in 1991.
Sutler grew up in Charleston and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School.
Sutler and his wife live on a farm in Kenna with their seven children whom they homeschool.
A spokesperson for Goodwin's office did not respond to a request for comment about the process of selecting a new chief Thursday.