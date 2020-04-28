Charleston Land Reuse Agency to host public meeting

The Charleston Land Reuse Agency will hold its first public meeting next month to discuss two parcels of land on the city’s West Side, according to a Tuesday news release.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on May 14 via Zoom, a video-conferencing platform. Officials are asking the public to participate, to get an idea of what residents want to see done with open land in Charleston, per the release.
“In the past seven months, the CLRA has worked hard to get up and running with an eye toward fostering redevelopment and conservation efforts,” Kevin Baker, CLRA chairman and city attorney, said in the release.
While the agency is looking for general feedback, this meeting is specifically looking at input for what residents think should be done with two parcels of land, at 1514 2nd Ave., and 1502 West Washington St. Both pieces of land were donated to the city and are not in use but could add value to the surrounding communities, according to the release.
“In this public forum, we are hoping to gain valuable input from folks about these properties and what is needed in our communities in general,” Baker said. “Should there be more residential housing? How about a park? We want to hear from the community.”
According to CLRA’s bylaws, the agency must hold at least two public meetings a year. This will be the first, and is intended to be an hour-long “open forum” for residents to ask questions and speak with CLRA members, according to the release.
There is no agenda set for the meeting at this time, but the public is strongly encouraged to attend.
To access the meeting via phone or computer, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/96841336257, with meeting ID 968 4133 6257. Residents also may call 1-929-436-2866, with Meeting ID 968 4133 6257.