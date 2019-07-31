Charleston mayor encourages positivity for city at CVB board meeting

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin encouraged everyone to focus on the positive aspects of Charleston and get excited about future plans for the city during her State of the Industry presentation at the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau annual board meeting on Wednesday.
“I think we’re starting to find out who we are,” Goodwin said. “We’re food, we’re funky, [and] artsy. We’ve got a really amazing Clay Center, we have Live on the Levee, we have a symphony, we’re inclusive and we do really neat, fun things. We support each other and that’s really who we are.”
While Goodwin did mention some of the problems the city is facing, like a 40 percent population loss and aging housing stock, she also mentioned ways to fix the city and make it more appealing, while also noting some accomplishments her and her administration have already had.
The mayor’s office has balanced the FY2020 budget, developed a robust savings plan, created an economic development fund and implemented spending policies, she said.
She also mentioned some projects the city plans to take on in terms of infrastructure, including launching a comprehensive housing/vacant structure plan, developing the Slack Plaza-City Center, doubling the paving budget, improving ADA compliance, and increasing funding for Parks & Recreation infrastructure and programming.
“Slack Plaza has been on my mind for years and years,” she said. “I call it a city center, because if you look at a map overhead, there’s no greenspace in downtown Charleston. You have to start looking at and filling in the places in the city to make it more accessible and accommodating for every single person in the city.”
Improving community and communication throughout the city was another major point Goodwin made, which she believes will bring more tourism to the city. She listed some community projects the city has done in the past including Team Up to Clean Up events, personalized small business outreach projects and establishing issue specific working groups like those involving LGBTQ groups and the Human Rights Campaign.
Goodwin ended her presentation by reading a quote from San Francisco journalist Herb Caen, which she said has become her and her office’s vision statement: “A city should not be gauged by its length and width, but by the broadness of its vision and the heights of its dreams.”