Charleston/Morgantown post offices host Sunday March Passport events

West Virginia Post Offices will offer convenient Sunday Passport Fairs in March in Charleston and Morgantown. With the Real ID deadline rapidly approaching, applying for a passport now might be a wise investment for the future traveler. Customers will be served on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are needed, however, there is a limited capacity for acceptance.
To schedule appointments for Sunday only, those interested can call the Hotline number at 304-561-1058.
Post offices hosting the Sunday fairs during March are:
- Charleston Post Office, 1002 Lee St. E., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Morgantown Post Office, 40 High St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For appointments during regular passport processing hours, the U.S. Postal Service has made scheduling easier with the launch of the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool (RCAS) at http://www.usps.com/schedul er. The RCAS tool provides customers with an easy, convenient way to schedule appointments to apply for a passport.
For the appointment, travelers need to bring with them the following items:
- The completed DS-11, Application for a U.S. Passport form, which can be found at the Department of State website at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports.html. Do not sign the form
- Proof of U.S. citizenship
- Proof of identity (valid driver’s license, government employee ID, military ID)
- Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents (these will be sent with the application, but bring originals for proof documentation)
- Appropriate payment. Acceptable forms of payment can be found on the Department of State website. (Please note that neither debit nor credit cards are acceptable forms of payment by the Department of State)
- Appropriate passport photo, if passport photo services are not available at the selected Post Office location
Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda).
Passport fees are: Passport Card, $30 for adults (ages 16 and older); $15 for minors under age 16
Passport Book is $110 for Adults (ages 16 and older) and $80 for Minors
Passport Card and Book: $140 for Adults (ages 16 and older); $95 for Minors
The passport fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. There is a $35 processing/acceptance fee and a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order.
Passport applications for children under 16 have special requirements. Visit travel.state.gov for more information.