Azeem Khan

West Virginia University’s 26th Truman Scholar, Charleston-native Azeem Khan (left), has come a long way in the few short years since he graduated from George Washington High School to look eye to eye with such state and federal officials as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (center), to discuss topics vital to the future of the Mountain State.

 Courtesy photo

A West Virginia University student has joined a list just 26 names long.

Charleston native, George Washington High alumni and third-generation immigrant Azeem Khan has been busy since COVID-19 first hit. In that time, he’s transitioned from life as a high school student navigating uncharted territory alongside his pandemic generation classmates to life as a 21-year-old fentanyl fighter and public servant looking eye to eye with state and U.S. representatives.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

