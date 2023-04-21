A West Virginia University student has joined a list just 26 names long.
Charleston native, George Washington High alumni and third-generation immigrant Azeem Khan has been busy since COVID-19 first hit. In that time, he’s transitioned from life as a high school student navigating uncharted territory alongside his pandemic generation classmates to life as a 21-year-old fentanyl fighter and public servant looking eye to eye with state and U.S. representatives.
“I went in and I feel like I blinked and I’m here now,” Khan said with a laugh. “It’s a testament to a lot of the mentors and people that have helped me.”
Working well at such a torrid pace is exactly how one finds their name added to the list of Truman Scholars at WVU. Truman Scholars are selected at the national level for demonstrating leadership, commitment to a public service career and academic excellence.
While still a college sophomore, Khan helped organize and began co-chairing the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, which works in tandem with the U.S. Justice Department and the university. He now leads the group amid his duties as president pro tempore of the WVU Student Government Association while working toward a degree in political science with dual minors in business cybersecurity and philosophy.
“Being a college kid is nice, so don’t not do that, but I think the most important thing to remember is not to let people tell you what is or isn’t possible and be willing to stand up for what you believe in and fight for what’s right,” Khan said when asked what advice he would offer his peers. “I didn’t want to wait 10 years to try to do my part to make a difference. Even if it’s small, doing the right thing matters. I think you’ll be surprised how many people will listen.”
Khan and other students who sit on the fentanyl task force primarily focus on educating fellow students about the dangers of the drug in a state where 1,125 synthetic opioid overdose deaths occurred between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Together, the task force also guides students toward resources aimed at combatting the drug’s proliferation, hosts events and seminars, conducts social media campaigns and distributes free test strip kits.
“It’s impossible to live in West Virginia and go a single day without thinking about the impacts this crisis has had. In this state we don’t have the privilege of ignoring it. It’s a part of our state right now,” Khan said. “I know people who have dealt with this challenge and, when you see it firsthand, you’ll never forget that.”
Khan elaborated that the task force provides test strips to students to help them be proactive in making sure that the drug, sometimes mixed in with other drugs, doesn’t find its way into their lives.
“One pill can kill and fentanyl test strips help save lives. I think what we try to do is, we’re here to educate people and help folks,” he said. “It’s been a culture for a long time that people in college experiment with drugs. We’re not going to change that, but nobody thinks that [dying] should be the price somebody pays for that.”
His work has drawn acclaim.
“Azeem blends a demonstrated commitment to public service with a fierce passion for problem solving,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a news release. “Which is an unbeatable combination when facing challenges ranging from mental health to opioid abuse.”
But as Khan tells it, the desire to help was instilled in him long before the opioid epidemic reared its ugly head.
Khan, the son of a University of Charleston professor and a lawyer, was first inspired to be active by his grandparents, who arrived on U.S. soil in 1963, his grandfather working as a heart surgeon.
“They recognized pretty quickly how special it was,” Khan said of their reaching the U.S. “It’s had such a great impacts on my life. For me, that’s been part of my commitment to public service. The U.S. has given my family opportunities that would be unimaginable other places... From a young age, whether because of my family or my faith, the importance of serving others has always been something that’s been taught and emphasized to me.”
And it was among the picket signs of the 2018 West Virginia teachers’ strike, which Khan took in alongside friends and a late mentor/teacher, he found his growing interest in politics cemented.
Khan has since interned with state Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the Office of U.S. Attorneys, and has operated as campaign manager for state Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
It’s through those opportunities that, over just a few short years, Khan has grown from a kid writing school essays to helping author 2022’s House Bill 4678, which called for allocation of CARES Act funds toward aiding college students grappling with the mental health effects of a pandemic that, not so long ago, stole he and his friends’ senior year.
“I think I’ve always had an interest in politics and public service, but seeing the effect you could have on peoples lives, the change that’s possible to help people, it’s something you don’t appreciate fully until you see it in person, in real life,” Khan said. “Then it really hits you.”
