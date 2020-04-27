Charleston officials plan to connect to city residents by phone

In the face of COVID-19, the City of Charleston is reimagining a city-wide community engagement initiative to better comply with social distancing measures, according to a Monday news release from the city.
Charleston Walks was first announced during Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s state of the city address in January and was scheduled to launch this spring, according to the release. The initiative tasked Charleston city councilors and other city officials with meeting residents where they are, by knocking on doors and asking how they can help constituents with problems.
Now, as meeting people door-to-door is more difficult due to recommended public safety measures stemming from COVID-19, the city is adapting the initiative into Charleston Connects, per the release.
“Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to move forward with door-to-door visits,” said Goodwin in the release.
City officials will now take to calling constituents instead of door knocking, according to the release. Calls from the city that are part of the initiative will come from the mayor’s office line, at 304-348-8174. If people would like to contact the city themselves with problems, they are encouraged to call that same number with issues, per the release.
“During this time, feeling connected is so important. That is why we have reimagined the program so that we can still engage folks from across the City while maintaining appropriate social distancing,” Goodwin said. “Instead of knocking on your door, our City team will be calling you to check in and see if there are issues we can help troubleshoot.”