Charleston Parks and Rec to host special events for National Parks and Rec Month

The City of Charleston is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month throughout the entirety of July and is inviting residents to participate in a variety of events scheduled for the coming weeks.
According to Rashaun Sayles, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin presented the department with a proclamation to celebrate the month along with an initiative started by the National Recreation and Park Association.
“Each week we’re going to have special activities to have available to the community,” Sayles said. “Most of the activities we do on a daily basis, but we’re going to kind of highlight and add different aspects of the programs.”
On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., a pool party will take place at the Kanawha City Community Center with popcorn and music for those in attendance, according to Sayles.
The next event will be on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center and will feature a game with Goodwin.
“We’re going to have pickleball with the mayor. She’s competitive, so I’m excited to see that,” Sayles said.
On July 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, the city will have 25 seats available for an open art studio. Sayles said she encourages people to register as soon as possible by calling 304-348-0529, because these types of events usually fill up pretty quickly.
“Our art studios are pretty popular,” she said. “People like to sit down and be creative.”
That same evening from 6 to 8 p.m., youth basketball players are invited to come out for “Teen Hoop Night” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street.
“We normally have this for any teens that want to come in and play open basketball, but we’re going to have some of the WVSU basketball players to come out and kind of facilitate some games, maybe coach and even play with some of the youth, so we’re going to probably have a big turn out for that,” Sayles said.
To cap off the celebratory month, an “Adult Swim” pool party event is planned for July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cato Park.
“We always have so many activities that are geared toward the youth, so we decided to make it an adult swim up here at Cato,” Sayles said.
Sayles said Woody Woods from 98.7 The Beat will be there to DJ the event.
“We’re excited about it. The staff is excited, so we can’t wait to see how many people come out and take part in our recreation that we have planned for them,” she said.
Sayles said she feels this will give Charleston residents the opportunity to learn about and become involved in the various programs Parks and Recreation has to offer.
“We’re hoping to capture not only the ones who currently use the facilities but to also capture those who may have wanted to or were reluctant to for whatever reason, and we just want to just to get as many people out as we can to see what we have in our facilities, because not only will they be able to participate in what we have scheduled, they can also see what other activities we have to offer.”
All the events are free and open to the public.
To see what other activities Charleston Parks and Recreation has to offer, visit getactivecwv.com.