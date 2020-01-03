Charleston Police Department announces upcoming hiring test dates

The Charleston Police Department will be giving the physical ability and written exam portions of their hiring test for the position of police officer on two Saturday dates in January: Jan. 4 and 11.
The physical ability test will be administered first. Applicants who pass the physical ability test will then be permitted to take the written examination.
The physical ability test consists of 18 push-ups within one minute; 28 sit-ups within one minute; and a 1.5 mile run within 14 minutes, 36 seconds. The written exam is the National Police Officer Selection Test (POST). Applicants must pass with a minimum score of 70 percent on the written examination to continue in the hiring process.
Applicants who have previously submitted their pre-application should have received a mailing from the CPD Training Division with information about testing logistics. Additionally, the CPD will be accepting walk-in applicants on the test dates. These are individuals interested in testing for the Charleston Police Department, but have not completed a pre-application. Applicants must be between 18-40 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent.
All persons testing for the Charleston Police Department must bring with them their valid driver’s license and a completed medical release form signed by a medical doctor. Applicants who fail to produce these two documents will not be permitted to test.
Testing begins at 8 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Please arrive prior to 8 a.m. in order to allow for registration and prompt testing. Applicants should be appropriately dressed for the physical ability test. Following the physical ability test, applicants will be given a break and will be permitted to change clothes if they prefer prior to the written examination.
Pre-applicants who have not received a mailing from the Training Division or any person interested in testing who has not completed a pre-application should either call 304-348-1091 or email training@charlestonwvpolice.org.